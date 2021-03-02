Authorities looking for Douglas County 12-year-old who never arrived at school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old who never arrived at her school in Douglas County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Katherine Gould left her Parker home on her bike at 8:15 a.m. She was supposed to arrive at Mammoth Heights Elementary at 8:35 a.m.

The school is located at 9500 Stonegate Pkwy. in Parker.

Gould was riding a gray Trek bicycle.

The sheriff’s office described her as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who sees Gould is asked to call 911. Those with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at: 303-660-7579.