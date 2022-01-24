Authorities looking for answers why a 5-year-old died in Aurora fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An early Monday morning apartment fire has now led to an investigation into a 5-year-old boy’s death.

Investigators with the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit and fire investigators from Aurora Fire Rescue are trying to determine what caused a fire at an apartment complex at 15320 E. Evans Ave.

Around 1:30 a.m., Aurora police and firefighters arrived at a three-story apartment building engulfed in flames.

When first responders searched the building, they found a 5-year-old boy, who was then transported to a hospital. He died a short time later.

Officials are not providing any other information about the child, but they are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence on scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious or has information about this case to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.