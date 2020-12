LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said there is no threat following a “possible bomb situation” in Lakewood.

Shortly before 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Lakewood Police Department said it was working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad near the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and South Kipling Parkway.

According to LPD, the area was evacuated. Police said no homes were in danger.

About 6:05 p.m., LPD said there is “no longer a threat in the area” and businesses were reopening.