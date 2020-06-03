Authorities investigating after Cherry Creek HS student publishes racist, violent posts on social media

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are investigating after a Cherry Creek High School (CCHS) student allegedly published racist, violent posts on social media, the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) said Tuesday.

In a letter to families, CCSD Superintendent Scott Siegfried and CCHS Principal Ryan Silva said that about 5 p.m. Tuesday, they were made aware of a number of social media posts that were “explicitly racist and violent against the black community” and allegedly involve a CCHS student.

Siegfried and Silva learned about the posts through Safe2Tell and in emails from concerned students and community members. They said they immediately contacted law enforcement.

“We condemn these racist and violent posts and we take all threats of violence extremely seriously. We believe black lives matter and we will stand up against any actions or words that seek to harm students and families,” the administrators said in the statement.

Siegfried and Silva said the district will also conduct its own investigation in addition to law enforcement’s. They said any student or students involved will be held accountable for their actions.

“We are grateful to the community members who spoke up right away and brought these racist social media posts to our attention,” they said.

The administrators did not describe the nature of the posts.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Greenwood Village Police Department and are awaiting a response.