Authorities identify victims in plane crash near Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have identified the two people killed in a plane crash near Telluride earlier this week.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot was 48-year-old Bryan Lee Kill of Huachuca City, Arizona and more recently of Telluride.

The passenger was identified as 37-year-old Mana Mohtasham of Southern California.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Thursday as the plane was approaching Telluride Regional Airport.

The single-engine aircraft lost contact with the airport and several witnesses reported seeing the aircraft go down.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the crash site was located. Kill and Mohtasham were found deceased.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

In early October, a newlywed couple from Florida died when their small plane crashed outside Telluride.