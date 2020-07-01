Authorities identify man who drowned in southwest Colorado reservoir

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have identified a man who drowned in a reservoir as a Durango resident.

The Durango Herald reports the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Bart Rabki died Monday.

Authorities say Rabki tipped in his fishing kayak at Pastorius Reservoir southeast of Durango around 10:40 a.m.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Chris Burke says a woman witnessed Rabkin go into the water and yell for help before going under the water.

Heavy vegetation and low visibility in the water prevented him from being immediately found.

An underwater drone equipped with a camera located Rabkin’s body Tuesday.