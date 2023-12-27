DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the man shot and killed by law enforcement on Christmas Eve on Highway 36 near McCaslin Boulevard.

According to authorities, the man killed during the incident is Efren Inda, 50.

Colorado State Patrol said troopers responded to the scene at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, to “assist a motorist.” When the trooper approached the vehicle, CSP said he noticed bullet holes in the window and backed away.

The trooper called for additional officers, and deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrived and worked with the trooper to talk Inda into coming out of his vehicle.

CSP said Inda put a firearm down on the car, but during de-escalation attempts, he picked the firearm up and pointed it at law enforcement.

Shots were fired at that point, but it’s unclear who shot first from the patrol’s release. One law enforcement officer’s equipment was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were sustained by officers.

Law enforcement reported they provided first aid, but Inda died at the scene. A firearm was recovered.

The Colorado State Patrol troopers and Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.