Authorities identify human remains on San Luis Valley property

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Human remains recovered on a Conejos County property in November have been identified as 38-year-old Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte.

According to authorities, Martinez was reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6. A family member said they had not been in contact with Martinez since late October.

Task force investigators working on the case have not determined the cause and manner of Martinez’s death, however investigators believe foul play was involved.

Adre Baroz is currently being held in the Alamosa County Jail. He reportedly is connected to the Martinez death.

Two other sets of human remains were located in Conejos County in November. Authorities say they are continuing work to identify those remains.

Anyone with information about Martinez or the other unidentified human remains located in Conejos County is asked to call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210