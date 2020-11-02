Authorities identify human remains on Elbert County ranch

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that human remains found on a cattle ranch were identified as 35-year-old Emily Norman.

Norman was the mother of two young children. She struggled with homelessness the last several years, but typically stayed in the Denver metro area, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 8, members of the sheriff’s office responded to a large cattle ranch in rural Elbert County in reference to a “suspicious circumstance” call in which property owners believed they discovered human remains. The ranch is about 17,000 acres and located near the Elbert/Arapahoe County border.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are received.