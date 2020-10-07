Authorities identify human remains found near abandoned mine in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities identified on Wednesday human remains found near an abandoned mine in western Saguache County last week.

The remains were discovered on Oct. 2.

On Monday, Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents and the Saguache County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy in the hopes of identifying the person and determining a cause of death.

The remains were identified as those of Jesus R. Silva, 39. He was a recent resident of Mineral County.

The CBI says foul play is not currently suspected but additional toxicology testing is underway.

“The body may have been in the area for approximately one year before being discovered last week,” CBI said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.