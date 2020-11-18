Authorities identify driver found dead after fatal hit-and-run in Glendale

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have identified the man found dead in a burned vehicle that was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Denver area earlier this month.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Richard Randolph, of Denver, was identified using dental records.

The hit-and-run occurred about 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 2 near the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and South Cherry Street in Glendale. The driver struck a 74-year-old woman and her dog before leaving the scene.

The woman was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The dog died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Glendale Police Department, witnesses were able to provide a limited description of the driver’s car and part of its license plate. Authorities issued a Medina Alert, asking the public to look out for a white Hyundai Sonata.

On the morning of Nov. 4, a vehicle matching the car’s description was found engulfed in flames along Highway 91 in Lake County.

“Once extinguished it was determined that there was a human body inside. The vehicle suffered extensive damage due to the fire,” police said at the time.

The sheriff’s office said video evidence supports the theory that Randolph set the fire himself and his death was a suicide. It also confirmed that Randolph is the car’s owner.

“Lake County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the vehicle on Thursday, November

12th. Additional evidence collected during that search is being analyzed to determine any

associations with the Glendale hit-and-run accident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.