Authorities identify 18-year-old student as body recovered in Black Canyon

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators in Montrose confirmed Tuesday a body recovered in the Black Canyon is an 18-year-old student who attended Western Colorado University.

The cause and manner of how Walter Kent Jackson died is pending an autopsy and additional investigation by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the Gunnison Police Department, the National Park Service and the Montrose County Coroner’s Office of Medical Investigation.

Jackson’s body was recovered on Friday from the Pulpit Rock area in the Black Canyon led by Rick Fellabaum, chief investigator of the Montrose County Coroner’s Office along with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service. Authorities had to use a helicopter to retrieve the body.