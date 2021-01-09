Authorities find dozens of stolen vehicles, illegal guns, drugs in Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After a months-long investigation, authorities recovered dozens of stolen vehicles, tools, illegal guns, drugs and other items, the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation started last fall. On Dec. 31, it served a search warrant alongside the Colorado State Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

“As a result of this search warrant and subsequent warrants, at least 2 dozen cars, trucks, trailers,

ATVs, a Polaris razor, several snowmobiles, a large gun safe, and several hundred thousand

dollars of suspected stolen tools and equipment have been recovered,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It did not specify where the items were recovered, but said they were mostly stolen in Colorado.

Authorities also recovered illegal weapons and drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person of interest has been identified and is being sought. That person’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with other law enforcement agencies to contact the owners of the stolen property. The process will take several weeks, if not months. It asked people to not call to ask about specific equipment.

“One of our victims was ecstatic that we have recovered his totally restored show car and trailer,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.