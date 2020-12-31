Authorities ask public for help identifying person of interest in Aspen natural gas outage

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities in Pitkin County are asking the public to help them identify a person of interest who may be connected to a recent natural gas outage in the Aspen area.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, someone called the Aspen Police Department and reported seeing a man acting “suspiciously” behind a building in downtown Aspen around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller took photographs of the person from behind. The sheriff’s office sent one of those photos to the media. It is pictured above.

The sheriff’s office described the person as a white man in his mid-40s to early 50s. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He is at least 160 pounds and has a muscular build.

“He is clean shaven and may have acne scarring. He was wearing ‘high end’ clothing and was carrying a computer bag on his back. He was not wearing a mask,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The outage occurred Sunday night. It impacted roughly 3,500 meters in and around Aspen and is being investigated as vandalism.

Anyone with information about the man or the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at: 970-920-5400. Tipsters can remain anonymous.