Authorities ask for help finding missing man last seen in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are hoping the public can help them find a missing man last seen in Castle Rock.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Robert Gautsche, 58, was last seen walking at 7:15 p.m. Thursday near Founders Parkway and Allen Street. He was wearing a tan pullover and pajama pants.

Gautsche has a cognitive impairment and needs medication, the CBI said.

The CBI described Gautsche as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees Gautsche is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at: 303-660-7500.