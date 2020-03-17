Authorities ask for help finding missing Larimer County teens

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding two missing teenagers.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly after midnight Tuesday, deputies responded to a report that two teens were missing from their homes north of Fort Collins.

Kaiden Mertz, 14, and Akaysha Cox, 13, were last seen at their respective homes and are believed to be together.

Mertz may be wearing red sneakers and a black T-shirt under a dark blue jacket. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weights about 160 pounds. He has medium brown hair and green eyes.

Cox may be wearing gray high-top sneakers, black sweatpants and a black hoodie. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

“There is neither evidence of foul play nor a criminal investigation at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at at 970-498-1985 or Investigator Jesse Ihnen at 970-498-5166.