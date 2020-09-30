Authorities ask for help finding missing Larimer County boy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help investigators find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Hunter Denny was reported missing about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have been searching for him since then, according to the sheriff’s office.

Denny left his home about 3 p.m. Tuesday following a disagreement with his family. The home is located near Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane west of Red Mountain Open Space in Livermore. It is close to the Wyoming border.

Denny is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing bluejeans, a tan

Carhartt jacket, a red baseball cap and possibly a green T-shirt. He is believed to be wearing these items in the picture above.

“LCSO deputies and investigators, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Rangers, and the LCSO Posse are still searching for Hunter. They have used drones, search and rescue dogs, and a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter, but Hunter has not been located,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about Denny’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at: 970-416-1985.