Authorities ask for help finding man last seen in Colorado Springs area

EATON, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man last seen in the Colorado Springs area.

According to the Eaton Police Department, 22-year-old Nathan Schwartz’s family reported him missing on Feb. 28. He last spoke with them on Feb. 24.

Police say Schwartz was last seen in the Colorado Springs area on Feb. 22. Police found his black 1999 Toyota RAV-4 (Colorado plates 050-PQU) in Salida.

Authorities did not say where in the Colorado Springs area Schwartz was spotted.

Schwartz is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs about 150 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing bluejeans, a dark gray zip-up hoodie and brown leather shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Suter with the Eaton Police Department at: 970-454-2212.