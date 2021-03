DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are hoping the public can help them find an at-risk 13-year-old who is missing out of Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Gonzalez was last seen in the 8000 block of Cobblestone Street in Highlands Ranch about 5 p.m. Thursday.

She may be wearing a black jacket, black sweats and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call Douglas County dispatchers at: 303-660-7500.