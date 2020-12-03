Aurora’s Little Flower Assistance Center in need of volunteers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – While restaurants are struggling to stay busy these days, food banks have been busier than ever.

More people than ever are needing food assistance, clothes and other help.

Catholic Charities of Denver’s Little Flower Assistance Center in Aurora needs help too.

The center was founded in 2013.

“We went to the community, to a lot of the service providers, and they all agreed that this was needed,” said Donna Potter, who manages the Little Flower Assistance Center.

Since 2013, the Little Flower took root in the community, and now serves more than 20,000 people in need every year.

“Food, clothing, money management, employment, senior services,” said Potter of what the center offers.

In addition to the sounds of volunteers, you’ll hear the sounds of construction at the Little Flower. They are making it easier for seniors and those in wheelchairs to get around, including a convenient drive-thru.

“We are going to apply for a COVID grant which might allow our seniors to drive through the back areas so they can pick up their food,” Potter explained.

The Little Flower Assistance Center is in need of volunteers.

“Currently we have about 100 volunteers but with the older volunteers having to stay at home, once we get the center started again, we are going to have to replenish with a few newer groups,” said Potter.

As the Little Flower continues to grow, so does the need.

To learn more about helping, visit the center’s website.