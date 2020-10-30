Aurora’s Elijah McClain investigation results could come next year

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A spokesperson for the Aurora City Manager, Jim Twombly, said the three-person investigative team that is looking into the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain is “making progress,” but there is no set date for the completion of its review.

“It will likely be around the end of the year or early next for their findings to be available,” said Michael Bryant, a spokesperson for the City of Aurora.

As FOX31 previously reported, each consultant, Jonathan Smith, Dr. Melissa Costello, and 21CP Solutions’ Roberto Villasenor, has their own contract with the city, and the initial term of each contract runs until Dec. 31.

McClain died last year after a rough altercation with three police officers and after receiving an injection of the sedative, ketamine, from Aurora Fire Rescue medics. His exact cause of death could not be determined, but the drug and the altercation with authorities could not be ruled out as possible contributors.

