AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for information on a shooting that killed a woman in Aurora.

Aurora Police officers were notified of a shooting that took place Sunday at 11:45 p.m. According to police, the shooting was near North Ursula Street and East 13th Place.

A 20-year-old woman was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening injury caused by a gunshot wound. APD confirmed the woman did not survive and passed at the hospital.

Now, the Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating all the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or suspects, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman at a later date.