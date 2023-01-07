AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A man was sent to the hospital late Friday night after being shot by a woman.

According to the Aurora Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:06 p.m. on Jan. 6 that occurred on the 3800 block of South Kenton Way.

This shooting allegedly involved a woman who had shot a man in the leg. The two are believed to know each other.

When APD personnel arrived, they located the man suffering from the gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital with what agency officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman who is the alleged shooter in this investigation stayed on the scene and spoke with officers.

Investigators have not released what led up to this shooting, but they did verify they are not looking for any additional people.

If you have any information that could help APD in this investigation, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by dialing 720-913-7867.