AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Aurora Police Department released new information about the disappearance of 38-year-old Felicia Martinez.

“Her car was found in mid September 2021. It was abandoned and destroyed, anything of Felicia’s was gone,” Sonia Martinez, Felicia’s sister said.

Sonia said her sister has cerebral palsy. She said she went missing back on July 30, 2021. She said Felicia had just had lunch with family and a friend.

“She has had no activity on her cell phone or on her social security disability,” Sonia said.

Sonia and her family learned just this week from detectives working the case that there has been no activity in her bank account since last year. They also learned that in late August of 2021, it’s believed Felicia was last seen with a man named Dave.

Dave is described as white or Hispanic.

“It was someone who was described as a friend of Felicia’s,” Sonia said.

Sonia said her sister would never leave on her own, but they have no clue what happened.

APD and the CBI said Felicia was last seen near the 25000 block of East Lake Place. They also stated she is limited physically and has a speech impediment.

When she went missing, investigators said she had half pink and half purple hair, but her natural hair color is brown. They said she has multiple unique tattoos including, a dolphin, a yin and yang symbol on her left leg, a rainbow and a rosary on her shoulder, and an EKG symbol on her right wrist.

“We just want answers. We want you to come back home,” Sonia said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Barchetti at 720-850-2770. You can also contact Sgt. Jeff Longnecker at 720-850-2766.