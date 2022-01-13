Aurora woman missing for over 2 weeks, detectives asking for information

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 58-year-old woman has been missing since Dec. 28, 2021, and police are asking the public for help with her case.

Lisa Marino-Dorsey left her house near 3550 South Kittredge Street without her cell phone or any belongings and has not been heard from since Dec. 28.

Marino-Dorsey is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blonde hair and weighs 130 pounds.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s major crimes unit said she may have been in the Colorado Springs area around the time she was reported missing on Jan. 3. APD said she was in a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage with a Colorado license plate WOU 059, which has been recovered.

Anyone with any information on her location, has information on her disappearance, or might know how to contact her, is asked to call 303.739.6523. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.