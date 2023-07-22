Two men reportedly steal a mobility scooter from on Aurora yard on May 25th, 2023

AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — An Aurora woman said she’s still in shock after her mobility scooter was stolen from the sidewalk in front of her home.

Video shows two men pulling up to her home off 13th Avenue and Jamaica Street on May 25, lifting the scooter into the back of an SUV and speeding away.

Marlis Sneed said she has multiple herniated discs and fibromyalgia and relies on the scooter to get around.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Sneed. “You’re stealing from the handicapped. If you see someone with that type of equipment, then you know that that person needs it.”

Aurora Police said no suspects have been identified but believe the two men might live nearby or frequently visit the area.

Sneed said Medicaid has declined requests to replace the scooter, leaving her essentially homebound.

“They only pay for one device every 5 years, and I literally just got this thing in January,” she said. “It is extremely important in my day-to-day life, in order for me to get around I need it. I can barely walk at this point.”

She’s still holding out hope that someone knows where the scooter is, but she’s also launched a fundraiser to try and replace it.