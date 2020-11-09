Aurora will test emergency sirens on Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora’s emergency outdoor warning sirens will be tested at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, city officials announced Monday.

A 3-minute wailing sound on over 50 sirens should be heard outside during the testing conducted by the city of Aurora Office of Emergency Management.

The city does audible siren testing in March and November every year. Silent tests are also completed weekly.

The sirens are a warning to take shelter in an emergency situation, like dangerous weather or a chemical spill, city officials say.

Residents should access the city’s Facebook (Facebook.com/AuroraGov) and Twitter (@AuroraGov) accounts or local media for more information about any potential emergency.