Aurora Walmart to reopen after deep cleaning and social distancing implementations

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) will allow the Walmart Supercenter in Aurora to reopen Sunday after it closed on April 24 due to multiple COVID-19 confirmed cases and the deaths of one employee, one third-party contractor and an employee’s family member.

The store is located at 14000 E. Exposition in Aurora.

TCHD issued an “Order to Close” when they received a series of complaints from employees and shoppers regarding the lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at one time and employees not wearing face coverings.

In addition to three deaths, 11 confirmed cases have been linked to this outbreak.

TCHD says that the majority of employees who tested positive have not been at work for more than a week.

TCHD says that the store was cleaned and disinfected by a third party contractor over the weekend. Additionally, the store has implemented social distancing measures. The store will monitor the amount of customers in the store, use one-way traffic in isles and ensure employees wear face coverings.

The store will also implement a robust illness screening and reporting process for employees.

“The store’s management and staff have taken this very seriously and have good safety and health measures in place,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

Employees or customers who want more information can call the Tri-County Health Department InfoLine at 303-220-9200 or email them at callcenter@tchd.org