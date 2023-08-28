DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday evening, Aurora City Council members are expected to cast their final votes on a measure to reinstate the city’s reserve police force.

The volunteer police force was originally dissolved in 2005. Council Member Danielle Jurinsky says she brought the proposal forward after hearing from the Aurora Police Department.

Under the program, city employees, including medics, former officers from other jurisdictions and retirees in good standing may apply to take part in a six-week training program to become certified as a reserve officer.

Those for the plan say it could help with staffing and better protect the city from certain liabilities. The city manager noted some medics with SWAT may already carry concealed weapons.

The second and final vote on the all-volunteer police force takes place on Monday night. The first vote on the proposal passed nine to one in August.