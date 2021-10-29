Aurora VA clinic on track to be named for Tuskegee Airman

DENVER (KDVR) – The bill to name a new Aurora VA outpatient clinic after Denver native Lieutenant Colonel John Mosley has moved to President Biden’s desk after passing the House and Senate.

Lt. Col. Mosley, who lived in Aurora, was a Tuskegee Airman, civil rights activist, the first black football player at Colorado State University and received a Master’s degree in social work in 1948 from the University of Denver. He passed away on Mat 22, 2015 at the age of 93.

At a time when segregation still existed in the United States, the Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American airmen in the military.

“Born the son of a slave, Dad fought hard to seize every opportunity…a trail-blazer throughout his entire life. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Manual H.S. and attended a segregated Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University) on an academic scholarship, becoming his class Vice President and the first African American in modern times to play on its football team. When our country entered the war in 1941, Dad sought to do his part by becoming one of the first black combat pilots in America. Though initially denied, he didn’t stop until his request was approved. Never discouraged by adversity, he often said that ‘he had to fight in order to fight.’ A pilot with the famed Tuskegee Airmen, he served his country with pride and distinction through three wars and continued his service after retiring from the military. Always in our hearts, he was and continues to be a champion for our family, our community and our nation. His legacy is an inspiration to us all,” said Eric Mosley, son of LTC John Mosley.

“Lieutenant Colonel Mosley embodies the finest of what our country has to offer. I can’t think of a better name for this new clinic in Aurora in recognition of his service, sacrifice, leadership, and the best of what we can be as a country,” said Congressman Jason Crow