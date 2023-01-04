AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for a suspect involved in the carjacking of a tow truck Wednesday afternoon.

The carjacking happened around 2:03 p.m. in the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with long, dark hair wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

According to Aurora police, officers caught sight of the tow truck around the Peoria Street and Fitzsimons Parkway area and began a pursuit.

The pursuit concluded around 2:26 p.m. in the Virginia Avenue and Fulton Street area in Denver. Aurora police say the suspect ran from the truck and is still at large.

Police advise anyone in the area of Virginia and Fulton to lock their doors and windows and to call 911 if anything suspicious is seen.

There are no reported injuries at the time this article was published. FOX31 will continue to follow this story.