AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday night, Aurora City Council members will consider a proposal to help SWAT medics become “reserve police officers.”

In a study session earlier this month, Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said the Aurora Police Department had requested the program.

City officials said some paramedics that work with SWAT already carry concealed weapons, and the proposal could protect the city from liability by providing the medics with the same legal protections that are available to full-time officers.

“This is a model that has worked across the country,” said Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Under the plan, medics tied to SWAT could apply to take part in a six-week training program in an effort to be certified as a reserve officer.

The proposal would bring back the program that dissolved in 2005, according to officials.