Police officers arrest a man during the fourth consecutive day of protests on May 31, 2020 in Denver. (Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — After Denver’s first new mayor in 12 years is inaugurated, Aurora will consider cutting ties with the capital city’s police department.

Aurora City Council is set to vote Monday evening on a resolution to suspend all mutual aid agreements with Denver law enforcement. The dispute stems from the 2020 protests, when the Aurora Police Department joined the response in Denver — and has been ensnared with the lawsuits that followed.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is behind the resolution. He claims Denver is not taking responsibility for the law enforcement help it requested.

“If our officers were called into Denver by Denver, acted under the direction of their police department and they were sued, then the city and county of Denver would defend our officers as they defend their own,” Coffman told FOX31 last week. “They didn’t do that.”

Denver-Aurora police dispute already in court

Protesters were hurt during the 2020 protests, and a number of them took their cases against responding police — including officers in Aurora — to court. In one case, a federal jury awarded a group of protesters more than $14 million.

According to the resolution before the council, the suspension would be in place “until Aurora receives assurances from Denver that they will be responsible for the defense and damages that arise out of incidents where mutual aid is requested and provided by Aurora.”

Aurora filed a lawsuit against Denver over the issue back in May. The city claims Denver should be held responsible for any legal battles that arise from the protest response.

Denver disagrees. In a statement last week, a city spokesperson said outgoing Hancock spoke with Coffman on the issue.

“We believe Aurora is taking an overly broad interpretation of the indemnity provisions in the mutual aid statute,” the statement reads. “Our legal teams have been in close contact on this question for months and agreed that asking the court — a neutral party — to decide the scope of indemnification was the best approach.

The Denver Police Department also addressed the proposal in a statement last week.

“DPD can confirm that the proposal will not affect DPD’s approach to day-to-day operations and investigations of incidents that overlap our jurisdictions,” the statement reads.