AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Office of Emergency Management will test the city’s emergency outdoor warning sirens on Tuesday.

The audible test will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will include more than 50 sirens throughout the city.

Here’s what you can expect:

If you’re outdoors, expect to hear a 3-minute wailing sound from the siren

No voices will be heard during the test

Sirens may not be heard indoors

Audible tests of the sirens happen twice a year, once in March and once in November. Silent testing happens each week, all year long.

The next test will take place on Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m., the city said.