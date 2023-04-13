AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Aurora is going one step further to deal with potholes left over from the rough winter months Colorado has seen.

Potholes and issues on roadways come with every winter in our state. Aurora relies on citizens to report the potholes so they know where to go.

Since November they’ve been running a contest where whichever citizen reports the biggest pothole of the month wins $25.

This is an effort to get more reports in and this is just a small portion of what they’ve been doing.

Aurora is averaging around 30 to 40 potholes reported per week.

Ken Lee, Aurora’s Public Works Street Operations Supervisor said winter is the main cause of the number of potholes they’ve seen — namely, the colder temperatures.

“Because of the colder temperatures, everything happened a couple of months prematurely, and of course, potholes followed suit,” Lee said. “And they really had a big push early in the season — actually earlier than we thought they would — and we have been trying to knock them down and get through them as fast as we can.”

And their turnaround, according to the city, is fast. All potholes are repaired within 24 hours, or by the next working day

“We try to get two crews going, two personnel for the south side of town and one-to-two crews on the north side of town and you’re looking at anywhere on a daily basis from four people to six maybe eight people that are actually going out in these trucks trying to perform the repairs for these complaints.”

Public Works said it can take time, so it’s smart to be mindful when you see workers on the roadways.

Going slow when you see the crews on the roadways can help ease the worker’s tensions and help them get the job done faster so they can get onto the next hole.

While it is a contest, it’s also a community effort to make the roads safer. Which Lee says is his team’s main goal. You can find out more about it here.

“We do pride ourselves in trying to maintain a safe road for everybody and that pushes not only through the pothole season but also through winter and the summertime as well,” Lee said.

There are only a few weeks left to participate in the contest, the last day to submit is April 30th.