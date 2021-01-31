Aurora to begin accepting marijuana transporter applications Feb. 1

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – On Monday, Aurora will begin accepting applications for marijuana transporters, according to Aurora’s Marijuana Enforcement division.

“We have no idea what our load is going to be like,” Manager of Aurora’s Marijuana Enforcement Division Robin Peterson said. “We have been talking about delivery of marijuana in the city for quite some time.”

In Dec. 2020, Aurora City Council members voted to let dispensaries deliver marijuana and marijuana-related products within city limits and other jurisdictions that allow for delivery

“The Marijuana Industry Group (MIG) is supportive of this rule,” MIG Director Truman Bradley said. “We think that Aurora got it right.”

For the first three years, only dispensaries and people who meet the state’s social equity licensee requirements will be able to apply to be a marijuana transporter.

According to the state’s website, people who may be eligible to come obtain a social equity license could either:

Have a household income that’s not more than 50% of the state median income the year prior to applying

Lived in the area between 1980-2010 for at least 15 years that has since been zoned by state officials to qualify

Have a parent, sibling, spouse, child or have guardianship of someone who has been arrested for a marijuana offense in the past

“I definitely think we’re going to see a boom in Aurora,” Bradley said.

Denver is also considering a proposal that would allow for marijuana delivery; it could reach committee in early March.