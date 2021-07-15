Aurora teen LaShaya Stine still missing after 5 years

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Lashaya Stine was last seen on surveillance video walking near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard at 2:15 in the morning on July 15, 2016. She was 16 years old at the time.

Local and federal authorities searched a vacant house in Aurora last November in connection with the disappearance.

Lashaya would now be 21 years old. At the time she was last seen she was around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a quarter-sized scar on her chest.

Stine was an honors student at George Washington High School. Her family said she was planning to go to college to study nursing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Crimes Against Children Tip-Line at (303) 739-6164 or reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or call at (720) 913-7867. There is a reward of up to $15,000 in this case.