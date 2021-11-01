Aurora teen killed while trick-or-treating had just become an organ donor

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Wyatt Lobato had just gotten his permit to drive. When asked if he wanted to become an organ donor, he wasn’t sure what that even meant.

Little did he know that on Halloween night, his organs would be going to as many as 80 people.

“He was a really good person and didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He never did anything harmful to anybody. He always helped lighten the mood,” said his mother, Natalie Hernandez.

Lobato was the 15-year-old killed in Aurora while trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to his family. The coroner’s office has not yet released an official identity.

‘His smile. You could never forget it.’

FOX31 spoke with Lobato’s family, who told us he couldn’t wait to hang out with his friends on Halloween.

During the day, the Smoky Hill High School student hung out with friends on the 16th Street Mall. He was thrilled to ride the RTD bus for the first time.

That evening, he went trick-or-treating in Aurora and was killed at South Chambers Road and East Hampden Circle. Police say he had stepped out into traffic when the driver of a car struck and killed him.

Lobato’s family described him as a free spirit and a lover of nature. He loved to joke around and help friends.

Lobato was a sophomore at Smoky Hill High School. His brother is a senior there.

“His smile. You could never forget it. His smile is implanted in your head forever,” said his brother, Vaughan.

His family told us he was a gentle, kind soul.

“He cared for a lot of people. He put others first,” Sly Mondragon said.

Losing someone is never easy.

“He was here for a reason. He was a gift. He was someone you can’t even describe in words. You can’t describe a person like him,” his mother said

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and erect a bench in his name.

Aurora Police said the driver of the car was not speeding and stopped after the crash.