Aurora teacher sent to jail for sexual assault of student

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A former Vista Peak High School drama teacher, Gabriel Alsina, has been sentenced to the maximum jail time of 90 days for sexually assaulting one of his students.

Alsina, 37, must also complete five years of sex offender intensive supervised probation, in the sentence handed down by Arapahoe County District Court Judge Shay Whitaker.

“I was sexually abused by a teacher who wheedled his way into my heart,” the victim said. “His hands were constantly touching me in ways no adult should be touching a child. A teacher meant to protect me was the one hurting me.”

“I silenced myself for a predator … Now I want justice for the little girl he hurt.”

Alsina pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of attempted sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He must register as a sex offender and surrender his teaching license, according to court officials.