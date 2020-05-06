Aurora kindergarten teacher keeps students’ spirits high with videos of her singing

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — We’ve all had to move out of our comfort zone to adapt to a new normal.

Heather Clutter has been teaching at Independence Elementary in Aurora since 1995.

After students transitioned to learning at home, a parent requested Clutter record their classroom morning song for her child.

That one song soon grew to a comprehensive website full of them.

Clutter says her 17-year-old daughter Gabby is to thank for helping her set it all up.

The 20 kids in her class can either Zoom in the morning or check the website whenever they want to see the videos.

Parents welcome the small piece of normalcy, and as for the students, they get most excited to see Mrs. Clutter’s Yorkie named Finn. The kids nicknamed him Finn-Finn.

Clutter first brought in Finn to help calm her nerves of singing on the video and after he stole the show, he hasn’t left since.

You can watch Clutter’s videos — and see her Yorkie — here.