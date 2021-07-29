Aurora teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An Aurora teacher who has worked at several Denver metro-area schools and was wanted in Arizona for numerous counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor has been arrested.

Mark Lindrud, 49, is a teacher at Vista Peak Preparatory in Aurora. He has been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation into Lundrud’s history showed he has worked at more than eight Denver metro area schools in his 20-year tenure as a teacher.

Aurora police say it is believed that there may be additional victims who have not reported to police. Members of the public can report crimes to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.