AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora has a new interim police chief. Art Acevedo was sworn in during Monday’s city council meeting.

Acevedo takes over for Dan Oates, a former Aurora police chief who was appointed to serve in an interim capacity.

Acevedo was previously chief of police in Austin, Houston and, briefly, Miami.

“Just know I’ve been spending a lot of time studying the community and the department,” says Acevedo.

“And, we’re headed for a really good ride. What I would ask the community: trust our mayor and council, and, I think we have some good days ahead of us.”

“Will there be bumps in the road? Yes. But, together, we can achieve anything, as long as we don’t give up on each other.”

A city spokesperson says Acevedo will stay on the job, “well into next year.”