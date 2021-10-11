Aurora SWAT standoff suspect had warrant prohibiting firearms ownership

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man is in custody after police said he was randomly firing shots from his home.

Aurora Police tweeted that 34-year-old Christopher Gott was firing shots from a house in the 1300 block of North Geneva Street.

After first asking residents to vacate the area, police began a negotiation process with Gott that lasted three hours.

“We got a phone call saying ‘to leave our house,’” Liz and Angela, who live three doors down said.

Police said they were eventually able to coax Gott outside of the home, where the K-9 Unit was able to take him down and into custody.

“Gott had an active warrant for extreme risk protection order and was temporarily prohibited from possessing firearms,” APD said.

No neighbors were hurt. Gott did suffer a minor injury.

“There’s a certain level of kinda ‘mind your own business,’” the neighbors said. “We don’t want it to happen, again. I’d like to know where I’m living, you know, is safe.”