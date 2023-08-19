DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating two suspicious deaths near the intersection of East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street Saturday morning.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground. It was quickly determined they were dead.

Police responded to the scene around 6:55 a.m. and a second person was found a short distance away from the first person.

It was determined that they were dead as well.

CSI and the Major Crime Homicide Unit responded to the scene as well.

FOX31 is gathering information and will provide updates as soon as they become available.