AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned new information about the moments police in Aurora entered a condo and found the body of dismembered housekeeper.

The person who police say shot himself, before the discovery was made, has been identified as 30-year-old Dwayne Anthony Jones Jr.

FOX31 learned through records that Jones had been arrested by police in Denver in 2013 on a peeping tom invasion of privacy count. He was also arrested for a literal voyeurism invasion of privacy count.

Aurora Police say Jones dismembered the body of 62-year-old Elena Vonfeldt sometime on Wednesday. Parts of her body were found in the condo and a nearby dumpster.

Police say Vonfeldt had gone to Jones’ condo to do housework.

A booking photo for Dwayne Anthony Jones Jr. from a past arrest in Denver. Police named the 30-year-old as the suspect in an Aurora homicide-suicide that occurred on Oct. 19, 2023. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Condo was quiet before police arrived: neighbor

FOX31 talked to a neighbor, Robert Cruder, who lives below the condo where the woman was killed. He was home when police began arriving.

“I’m going to say it was midnight when we heard them bringing a ladder,” Cruder said.

But then officers, he said, tried a different strategy.

“They came over to the door here and we heard a bang, and I assumed that was them breaking down the door. I only found out afterwards it was a gunshot,” Cruder said.

Cruder said he could often hear the people who lived upstairs, but things were quiet the day Vonfeldt was killed.

“I didn’t hear anything Wednesday night. If those people had been arguing, I would have heard it,” Cruder said.

Police described the scene as one of the most gruesome they have ever seen.

Police tactical expert James Allbee said the first responder who went to the condo will be given a chance to debrief and talk about what happened.

“It’s purely for an interpersonal opportunity to process what you experience and understand that you’re not alone,” Allbee said.

Many at the condo complex are still finding what happened here hard to believe. The family of the woman who was killed said through police that they had no comment.