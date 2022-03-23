AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Students at an Aurora school have utilized their tech skills to equip themselves as well as fellow classmates with refurbished computers that they would not have otherwise.

Manda Li, a junior at Gateway High School, took part in the “Computers for Students” program that launched back in the fall. Along with six other computer science students and during after-school hours, Li repaired 60 previously decommissioned computers used by the federal government.

According to a press release from Aurora Public Schools., these devices have been completely wiped and needed a complete overhaul when it comes to their operating systems. The focus of this program is to get devices with elevated computing power into the hands of STEM and multimedia art students that can put them to good use.

Computer science teacher Andrew Woods acquired the computers and has been the one overseeing the “Computers for Students” program.

The final repairs on these CPUs were projected to be complete during an after-school presentation on Wednesday. All seven who participated in this program plan to wrap up the project next week when they give the resurrected and wiped devices to their fellow students.

As for Li, the Auroran junior is preparing to exhibit the skills she honed all fall and winter as a contestant in the SkillsUSA state competition, which showcases students’ abilities across the various fields of computer science.