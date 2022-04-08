AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A sports recreational area in Aurora was the site of a sexual assault that involved a juvenile victim during the late evening hours of March 24, and now, Aurora Police need your help finding the person responsible.

The incident occurred at Aurora Sports Park, located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave.

According to the Aurora Police Department, an adult male, whom they described as a short-haired thinly-built light-skinned black male, standing approximately 5-foot and 9-inches, reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile in one of the facility’s public restrooms.

Additional details on the suspect include forearm tattoos that read either “thug life” or “young Life.”

The assault was reported to police on March 29 and was handed over to the Crimes Against Children Unit, which immediately initiated an investigation into the allegations.

According to APD, this case led to the discovery of additional similar incidents that happened in November of 2021.

If you have any information on this or any other case, please contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers by phone at 720-913-7867.

As always, you can remain both anonymous and eligible for the $2,000 tip reward.