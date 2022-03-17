AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Metro-area communities require snow to be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops falling, but not everyone can, or should, pick up a snow shovel and clear walkways and driveways.

A Harvard study shows the rate of heart attacks increases as much as 34% the day after heavy snowfall.

Aurora’s Snow Busters program helps seniors and those who are physically challenged by linking volunteers with residents in need.

The program has been in place for more than a decade. As the need for assistance grows, so does the need for volunteers. The program has 11 volunteers but the waiting list is now growing past 20 residents who need sidewalks cleared after storms.

Volunteer Chad Angell spent time helping resident Marcella Oliver, who is battling a health condition that makes it impossible to remove snow from her walkway

Angell proudly told FOX31, “I’m a Snow Buster!” Angell said the program not only benefits the resident but others in the community as well.

“You don’t want kids slipping and falling when they’re trying to get to the school bus” he said.

Volunteers are assigned to help those in neighborhoods closest to them.

To qualify for help, you must be an Aurora resident, older than age 60 or physically challenged and have an income of less than $21,000 or $27,000 for a two-person household.

Registration for help is required.