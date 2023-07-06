DENVER (KDVR) — Police say a teenage boy was killed and a second teen wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in Aurora.

According to police, the teen who died was found wounded just before midnight in the 19400 block of East 59th Place, southwest of Pena Boulevard and E-470.

A second teen was also shot and hospitalized, Aurora Police said Thursday morning. They did not release information about that person’s condition.

One person of interest was detained, but police did not release further information.

Police ask witnesses to come forward with information by calling police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, where tipsters can remain anonymous.