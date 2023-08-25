DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect who has been connected to the death of a man in Aurora was arrested in Georgia after allegedly committing another homicide.

On Aug. 5, the Aurora Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting in the 3200 block of Peoria Street near the Morris Heights neighborhood.

When officers arrived at a parking lot in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation with the suspect before being shot. The suspect then fled the scene.

The Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit was investigating the case.

On Thursday, nearly three weeks after the deadly shooting, FOX31 learned that a suspect had been arrested in connection to the case.

According to the Aurora Police Department, David Kinney was identified as the suspect. Following the shooting, Kinney fled the state and was eventually arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, where Atlanta is located.

According to Georgia authorities, Kinney allegedly committed another homicide in Atlanta.

It has not been confirmed if Kinney will be extradited back to Colorado.